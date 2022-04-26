Lily Peters , 10, found dead near Wisconsin walking trail

A 10-year-old girl was found dead near a walking trail in Wisconsin one day after she went missing while visiting family nearby, cops said.

Lily Peters was discovered Monday morning in a wooded area near a brewery parking lot not far from her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls, according to police.

“The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Iliana Peters,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference.

“At this point, we are considering this a homicide investigation.”

Lily, a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School, had gone missing on Sunday. Her father reported her absence to police at 9 p.m.

Police deployed canine teams and the girl’s bike was later found near the walking trail. She lives about four blocks away from her aunt’s home.

Chippewa Falls police were hunting for her killer Monday night. Chief Kelm told residents to “maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public.”

Lily had been missing since Sunday.
Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP
A memorial for 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters is displayed on Jefferson Ave. Monday evening, April 25, 2022.
Lily’s bike was later found near the walking trail.
Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP

