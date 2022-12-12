Lily Gladstone Joins ‘Under The Bridge’ Hulu Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Gladstone (Certain Women) has joined Under The Bridge, rounding out the series regular cast of Hulu’s limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book. Gladstone joins previously announced series star Riley Keough as well as fellow series regulars Izzy G, Chloe Guidry, Ezra Faroque Khan, Archie Panjabi, Vritika Gupta, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Aiyana Goodfellow in the series from ABC Signature.

Under the Bridge is based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey (Keough) takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Gladstone portrays Cam Bentland. As one of the only women of color on the police force in Victoria, BC, Cam is used to disguising herself as ‘one of the boys.’ She is deeply moralistic and a hard worker, and has a strong faith in the justice system she was raised in — even as she has witnessed firsthand how it never serves people like herself. Over the course of the series, Cam is forced to confront her own repression around her queer sexuality and identity, and begins to question the status quo in her line of work — leading her to rise above to do the job the way she believes it should be done.

The limited series is executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Keough will executive produce Under the Bridge with Gina Gammell via their production company, Felix Culpa. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book and executive producing. Godfrey, who died last month at 54, was an executive producer on the series and will be getting the credit posthumously. Other EPs are Stacey Silverman via Tigelaar’s Best Day Ever production company, and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct.

Gladstone will next be seen starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro in Apple/Paramount’s Killers Of The Flower Moon for director Martin Scorsese. She also stars in Fancy Dance, which will premiere in competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Television credits include FX’s Reservation Dogs and Showtime’s Billions. She’s repped by APA, Authentic and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.