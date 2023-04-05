Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, Halsey, More Join Ti West’s ‘MaXXXine’ – The Hamden Journal

Ti West has locked in an all-star cast for his Mia Goth-led A24 horror pic MaXXXine, with Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Nanny), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Halsey (Americana), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) and Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) closing deals for roles.

MaXXXine is the third title in A24‘s first major horror franchise, on the heels of West’s films X and Pearl, both of which were released to much acclaim last year. The ’70s-set X had Goth pulling double duty as Maxine, who sees her pornography-shooting friends violently murdered in Texas, and one of their elderly assailants, Pearl. The latter film, set in 1918, meanwhile, served up an origin story for the latter villain character.

MaXXXine reverses the franchise’s trajectory through time to pick with Maxine after the violent events of X, as their sole survivor continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. A24, Jacob Jaffke, West, Goth, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss will produce the film, which heads into production this month.

Well known for her portrayal of Sovereign High Priestess Ayesha in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, Debicki will reprise the role in franchise ender Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3., which hits theaters on May 5th. The actress otherwise best known for her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Princess Diana on The Crown has also previously been seen on series like AMC’s The Night Manager. Other notable film credits include Tenet, Widows, The Cloverfield Paradox, The Tale, Breath, Everest, Macbeth and The Great Gatsby.

Sumney is an acclaimed singer-songwriter known for albums like Aromanticism and Græ who has previously been seen in Ryan Coogler’s Creed and Terence Nance’s HBO series Random Acts of Flyness. Also coming up for him is the anticipated drama series The Idol from HBO, A24, Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Monaghan stars opposite Anna Diop in Nikyatu Jusu’s recent Sundance prize winner Nanny and has also been seen in multiple Mission: Impossible films, Patriots Day, Source Code, Due Date, Somewhere, Gone Baby Gone, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Bourne Supremacy, among other prominent big-screen titles. She earned a Golden Globe nom for her performance in True Detective‘s first season, led Hulu’s The Path opposite Aaron Paul and has also been seen on series like Echoes and Messiah. Also upcoming for the actress is Apple and Skydance’s action comedy The Family Plan, which has her starring opposite Mark Wahlberg.

Two-time Emmy winner Cannavale stars opposite Naomi Watts in Ryan Murphy’s hit Netflix series The Watcher, which has been renewed for a second season. Other notable TV credits include Nine Perfect Strangers, Homecoming, Mr. Robot, Angie Tribeca, Will & Grace, Vinyl and Nurse Jackie. The actor recently appearing in films like Blonde will also soon be seen in comedian Bill Burr’s directorial debut Old Dads, Tony Goldwyn’s comedy Inappropriate Behavior and more.

Collins is an Emmy- and two-time Golden Globe nominee best known for exec producing and starring in the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, which returned for its third season in December. She prior to that produced and starred in Charlie McDowell’s Netflix thriller Windfall with Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons and has also been seen, in recent years, in films like David Fincher’s Mank. She’s currently set to exec produce and star in the series The Accomplice, based on Lisa Lutz’s same-name novel, which is in development at Amazon.

Halsey is a Grammy-nominated and Billboard Music Award-winning singer-songwriter who has thus far released the studio albums Badlands, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, Manic and If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, among other works. She stars alongside Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser and Zahn McClarnon in Tony Tost’s first feature Americana which recently world premiered at SXSW, and prior to that lent her voice to Uni/Illumination’s Sing 2.

A five-time Emmy nominee best known for his role as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and prequel Better Call Saul, Esposito currently stars in MGM+’s Godfather of Harlem and has also been seen on such notable series as The Boys, The Mandalorian, Once Upon a Time and The Get Down, to name a few. He’s also been seen in two Maze Runner films, as well as titles like Stargirl, Okja and Rabbit Hole. The actor lends his voice to the forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will also be seen in Francis Ford Coppola’s epic Megalopolis, the Russo brothers’ Netflix pic The Electric State and more.

Bacon is a Golden Globe and SAG Award-winning screen icon who recently led Showtime’s crime drama series City on a Hill, also appearing as himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+. He’’ also been seen in recent years in films like Peacock’s horror-thriller They/Them and Sarah Gubbins and Joey Soloway’s Prime Video series I Love Dick, among other projects.

