Lily Collins Is Caught Between Two Worlds

It’s the New Wave of Emily’s Instagrammable adventures in Paris.

Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” teases more love affairs, friendship struggles, and big career changes for the titular heroine, played by Lily Collins. Emily (Collins) is torn between two men and two continents as she debates leaving the City of Lights to return to Chicago. A first look at the upcoming season shows Emily continuing her jet-setting ways across Europe.

Season 2 left off with Emily professing her love for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), only to watch him get back together with his ex (and Emily’s friend) Camille, played by Camille Razat. Emily contemplates leaving France altogether to return to her job in Chicago instead of following Savoir boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to her new company while weighing what that would mean for her other love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and her career.

As Emily’s future in France hangs in the balance, what will she decide? Since Laviscount is upped to a series regular, we at least know Alfie is in it for the long haul either way. Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery also star.

“Emily in Paris” premiered in October 2020 and topped the Netflix charts, landing both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. The series was created by “Sex and the City” and “Younger” mega-producer Darren Star. Season 4 was already greenlit earlier this year. Star previously told Entertainment Tonight that the series has yet to explore “how Emily is in relation to people that she’s left behind and how being an expatriate for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her home.”

The almost meta hate-watching for the series was embraced by the Season 2 commentary on Emily’s ringarde attitude towards her new home of France. “We never represented it as anything other than what it was going to be,” lead star Collins said to Glamour in 2021. “People said they were laughing and smiling for the first time in a long time, that it reminded them of what fun felt like and that we were able to offer some escapism and romanticism and travel. I was so proud of that. I did not expect it to all of a sudden be something that people were upset [about]. And we do poke fun at America, too,” she said. “Emily is just as willing to mention things about where she’s from, and they joke about her as much as things are joked about her coworkers or the way of life there.”

“Emily in Paris” Season 3 premieres December 21 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

