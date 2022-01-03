Lily Collins Hilariously Reacts to Defaced Emily in Paris Billboard

Excusez-moi?

Emily Cooper would not be pleased with this defaced billboard of her hit show Emily in Paris. As for actress Lily Collins, who actually portrays the character in the Netflix series, she couldn’t help but poke fun at graffiti covering her poster.

As shown in her Jan. 2 Instagram post, Lily was walking around New York City with her husband, director Charlie McDowell, when they bumped into the Emily in Paris billboard, which now has pink paint covering Lily’s face. “I can’t say I love the new look, Em,” she wrote. “But A for effort…”

Alongside her message, Lily posted a video of Charlie hilariously running away in fright after seeing the new version of the billboard. On the second slide, the 32-year-old actress posed for a photo with the defaced billboard while making a shocked expression.

In the comments section, Lily’s loved ones praised her for making light of the situation. “She’s a class act everyone,” actress Ashley Park, who stars alongside Lily in Emily in Paris, wrote. While Mary Steenburgen, Lily’s mother-in-law, laughed along with the couple, writing, “Hahaha.”

As for the graffiti art, one fan asked, “Why do people do this omg…but props to u for not caring about it haha.” While another fan suggested the look might be a good makeup “idea for the third season.”

While there’s been no official word on a start date for season three, both Lily and creator Darren Star have teased fans about Emily’s next steps. While Lily recently pitched a new hairdo for her character, Darren dished about the crossroads Emily found herself in at the end of season two, which premiered on Netflix in December.

“She’s faced with a major decision. She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season two, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why,” the showrunner told TVLine. “That’s what season three is going to be about. When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well.”

