Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Peter Facinelli: ‘Not a Burrito Belly’

peter facinelli and lily anne harrison

Paul Archuleta/GC Images

Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli are expanding their family!

The Christmas Camp actress, 33, announced her pregnancy in a cheeky Instagram post on Saturday, captioning a selfie showcasing her growing baby bump, “Not a burrito belly 💗”

“You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?” Facinelli, 48, joked in the comments.

The actor also shared the sweet news with his followers, hilariously referencing his roles in the beloved Twilight saga and ’90s teen rom-com, Can’t Hardly Wait, in an Instagram Story: “Glowing…❤️ ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ To add to my ‘coven’ with u at my side. #dadjokes ☺️”

RELATED: When Peter Facinelli Plans to Wed Fiancée Lily Anne Harrison — and His Ideal Location

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Peter Facinelli primary: Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison https://www.instagram.com/peterfacinelli/

Peter Facinelli/Instagram

Dad jokes aside, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Facinelli still holds his Twilight character, Dr. Carlisle Cullen, close to his heart.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September 2020, the Vanished actor – who wrote, directed, and starred in the thriller – opened up to PEOPLE about the possibility of reprising his iconic role as the patriarch of the Cullen family, saying he would do it “in a heartbeat.”

RELATED: Peter Facinelli Lost 30 Lbs. During Quarantine: ‘I Feel Leaner, I Feel More Cut’

“I love that character,” Facinelli said at the time. “[He’s] so much fun to play and that world is so fun.”

Harrison and Facinelli, who have been an item since September 2016, got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2019 while vacationing in Mazatlan, Mexico.

The actor proposed while the couple was at a romantic beach dinner at the Estrella Del Mar Beach and Golf Resort. They were joined by Facinelli’s daughters – Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, all of whom he shares with ex Jennie Garth — as well as Harrison’s parents for the exciting celebration.

RELATED VIDEO: Peter Facinelli ‘Got Very Nostalgic’ Watching Old Videos of His Kids: ‘Time Flies So Fast’

“Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring,” Facinelli’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Story continues

While speaking with PEOPLE in October last year, the Supergirl actor explained that he and Harrison aren’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle – especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there’s no masks,” said Facinelli. “There’s no rush for us. We’re devoted to each other and we’re living a life together.”

Even though the actor hopes their nuptials will happen sometime this year, “I already feel married,” he told PEOPLE. “We have everything besides the piece of paper and the party!”