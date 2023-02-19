Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win

SALT LAKE CITY — Damian Lillard pulled on his Weber State uni — from where he went to college just 30 miles north of Vivint Arena — and reminded anyone who dared forget he is one of the game’s best shooters. And he is clutch.

Lillard won his first 3-Point Contest in his third attempt in dramatic fashion, knocking down his final moneyball to pass Buddy Hield and take the event.

“It made it that much more special,” Lillard said of winning it this close to Ogden, where he went to college.

As always, the 3-Point Contest was packed with talent. Jayson Tatum put up a 20 in the first round, as did hometown Jazz favorite Lauri Markkanen, but they were all eliminated (as were Julius Randle and Kevin Huerter).

Buddy Hield advanced to the final round, but. Tyrese Haliburton — underrated all season and coming into this shootout — stole the first round with a 31.

In the final three Haliburton faded, while Hield set the bar with a quality score of 25.

And then it was Dame Time.

