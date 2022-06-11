Lilibet Diana’s First Birthday Cake Revealed: See the Photo!

Lilibet

Misan Harriman Lilibet Diana

Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday with a cake fit for a royal.

On Friday, Violet Cakes Bakery in London shared a photo of the custom pink floral creation for Lilibet’s big day, which she celebrated in Windsor June 4 during the celebrations of her great-grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought both of their children, Lilibet and her 3-year-old brother Archie, for the Jubilee honoring the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. It was Lili’s first visit to the U.K. and the first time she met Queen Elizabeth, 96. The 1-year-old is named for the monarch, as Lilibet was the Queen’s childhood nickname.

On Instagram Friday, Violet Cakes owner and baker Claire Ptak offered details about the special birthday cake, writing, “The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018, but this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet 💕”

Violet Cakes By Claire Ptak

Violet Cakes By Claire Ptak Lilibet’s first birthday cake, by Violet Cakes owner Claire Ptak.

In another post, Ptak can be seen putting the finishing touches on the cake, captioning the photo, “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!”

The couple kept a low public profile during their Jubilee stay, attending only one event in a public capacity — their first official royal appearance since stepping back from senior royal duty in 2020 — at the Service of Thanksgiving held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3. They also attended Trooping the Colour, the celebration of the Queen’s official birthday, in a behind-the-scenes role.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage,)

Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s Jubilee on June 3.

On June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited close friends and family to gather for a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” at their Frogmore Cottage home, a spokesperson for the couple shared upon the release of a photo to mark Lili’s birthday. (The candid image shows off Lili’s red hair, which she inherited from her dad!)

Story continues

RELATED: Meghan Markle Debuts New Ring in Honor of Daughter Lilibet Diana at Polo Outing

Members of the royal family also marked Lili’s big milestone on social media, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla’s official accounts sharing birthday tributes to Lili.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple’s spokesperson previously said.