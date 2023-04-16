Lil Uzi Vert Set As ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Pete Davidson’s Hosting Debut – The Hamden Journal

Lil Uzi Vert may have got a matching tattoo with Kanye West but he’s making his SNL debut alongside West’s former love-rival Pete Davidson.

The rapper has been set as the musical guest on May 6, which also marks Davidson’s return to the venerable NBC show.

Lil Uzi Vert broke through with single Money Longer in 2016 before releasing a number of records and mixtapes as well as being featured on Migos’ Bad and Boujee. The artist, known for facial tattoos, once called Marilyn Manson their “greatest inspiration”.

Last year, after Davidson broke up with West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert got a matching tattoo with West and Steve Lacy that read ‘We here forever technically’.