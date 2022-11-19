Lil Nas X Receives His First Tattoo, Which Is Inspired by His Montero Album — See the New Ink!

Lil Nas X performs onstage during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Rick Kern/WireImage Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X has gotten his first tattoo!

The “Old Town Road” singer, 23, shared a series of shots of himself getting some ink while on a Long Live Montero tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this week.

“Juh got my first tattoo,” Lil Nas X wrote in his caption alongside photos of the tattooing experience.

Wearing a mint green Dior puffer coat, and white shorts from the same brand, Lil Nas X could be seen clenching one fist and expressing pain as he closed his eyes while getting inked on his other arm by the tattoo artist in one shot.

Other images included showed different close-up angles of the tattoo design, which is inspired by the Aries symbol featured on his 2021 album, Montero.

Lil Nas X also shared a video from a performance onstage of his single “That’s What I Want” in his post, as well as images of himself exploring the streets of the European country.

Poking fun at the rapper’s tattoo experience, one follower wrote in the comments section, “Cant tell if you’re yawning or if getting a tattoo hurts that bad.” Another said, “ARIES GANG ♈️.”

Lil Nas X’s latest post came about after he shared a series of photographs on Instagram a day prior — which included three pics of himself partaking in a bubble bath in a tub.

In the shots, the artist could be seen with his toned abs on full display as white soap bubbles were placed strategically to cover the lower half of his body.