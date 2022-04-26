Lil Nas X Heading Out on First-Ever Tour ‘Long Live Montero’ in Support of Debut Album

lil-nas-x-tour.jpg iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 – Show – Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lil Nas X is gearing up for his first headlining tour as the 20-date Long Live Montero North American and European trek kicks off at Detroit’s The Fillmore on Sept. 6.

With stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and more, the tour will span through November where Lil Nas X will perform shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, among others, before wrapping in Barcelona, Spain on November 17.

General sale for the North American leg of the tour will begin on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. On-sale for European dates begins Friday, May 6th at the same time. A pre-sale via Cash App will start April 27 at 10 a.m. ET and wrap April 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Lil Nas X shared Montero in September 2021 featuring the controversy-stirring singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. For his first tour, the artist is setting off with theaters and auditoriums, including a night at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater.

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero Tour Dates



Sept. 6 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Sept. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Sept. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 3 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 4 – Miami, FL @ James L Knight Center

Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Nov. 9 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling Halle

Nov. 10 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

Nov. 12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Nov. 14 – Paris, France @ Zenith

Nov. 15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12

Nov. 17 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club

