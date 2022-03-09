Lil Bo Weep, YouTube star, dead at 22

Rising musician Lil Bo Weep has died. She was 22.

The Australian singer and YouTube star, whose real name was Winona Lisa Green, passed away on March 5.

Her father Matthew Schofield confirmed her death in a post on Facebook, saying she had been battling “depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction.”

A cause of death was not given.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation [Department of Foreign Affaird] but broken,” her father’s tribute began.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her.

“As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter and my best friend that I love so so much. She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.

“A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this. ALWAYS IN MY HEART. I LOVE MY WINNIE. Lil Bo Weep,” Schofield’s tribute concludes.

Lil Bo Weep opened up about her struggles in a video posted to her Instagram last week. In what is now her final post on the social media platform, she revealed she had been “crying all day” over the loss of her child.

“Around this time last year I lost my child and I would like to do something in remembrance of her preferably with some flowers or on the beach and spend the day just mourning. I would really appreciate if anyone in Adelaide would be kind enough to do that for me and with me, so please reach out. Thank you,” she said.

The father (left), Matthew Schofield, said Lil Bo Weep had been battling depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction in the facebook post. Facebook

In the caption of the post, the artist said she grew up with a severe eating disorder. She also said she was taking medication to help her “avoid any psychosis from my CPTSD.”

According to reports, Lil Bo Weep began releasing music in 2015 and has 36,500 followers on SoundCloud. She also amassed 125,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.