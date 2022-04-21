‘Lightyear’ Trailer Reveals Emperor Zurg, Time Travel and Buzz’s Final Words (Video)

Chris Evans is once again a man out of his time. Only this time, it’s as the legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear.

In the newest trailer for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film, we get a little bit deeper into what the story of “Lightyear” will be. Buzz partners with a woman named Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), and they banter like siblings. They even share Buzz’s iconic catchphrase as a call and response: “To infinity, and beyond.”

It seems she runs the show, and he’s off on a new mission.

“I’m gonna grant you four minutes to be off planet, but then you come right back to us,” she cautions.

But, as it turns out, Buzz’s mission actually sends him 62 years, seven months, and five days into the future. When he returns, he meets Hawthorne’s granddaughter, voiced by Keke Palmer, and his new team (including Taika Waititi). They’re happy to see him, because apparently, all they needed was a pilot, “to destroy the alien ship.”

Lo and behold, that alien ship does indeed belong to Emperor Zurg (James Brolin), and he’s far more menacing than his toy counterpart in “Toy Story” might’ve suggested. With this new team, Buzz must figure out how to stop him — and naturally, chaos will ensue.

The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy.

Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director “Finding Dory”), produced by Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That Time Forgot”) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (“The Batman,” “Up”), “Lightyear” opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.

You can watch the full trailer for “Lightyear” in the video here and above.