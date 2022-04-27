‘Lightyear’ Footage Blasts Off At CinemaCon With First 30 Minutes – The Hamden Journal

Spoiler Alert: This piece contains details about the first 30 minutes of Pixar’s Lightyear

Forget about whatever Disney did its theatrical day-and-date experiment with Disney+ during the pandemic, and sundry titles sent to the OTT service, the Burbank, CA studio returned to CinemaCon Las Vegas about why they’re still about the big screen.

After showing off the first 20 minutes of their summer box office firestarter Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Disney Theatrical Distribution Boss Tony Chambers had more to show, that being the first 30 minutes of Pixar’s Lightyear due out on Father’s Day weekend, June 17-19.

Pixar had their previous two titles sent to Disney+: Soul and Turning Red.