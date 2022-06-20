Lightning beat Avalanche in Game 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning are refusing to lay down and die, roaring out to a 6-2 win at home against the the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw /Icon_Sportswire)

They might have had one hand slip off the Stanley Cup in Denver, but the Tampa Bay Lightning may still re-establish their grip.

Refusing to lay down, the Lightning answered consecutive losses at altitude with a 6-2 blowout victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night in Game 3, improving their standing to now trail 2-1 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay’s top line of Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat led the way versus more manageable matchups on home ice, notching two points apiece. With two primary assists, Kucherov became the fourth player in league history to surpass 25 points in three consecutive postseasons. Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy, and Bryan Trottier are the others.

Anthony Cirelli, Nick Paul, Patrick Maroon and Corey Perry had the other goals for the Lightning, who now rather remarkably lead the series in total 5-on-5 goals despite immense struggles in Colorado.

Perry became the first player in NHL history to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Final with a fourth different franchise with his insurance marker on the man advantage, while Maroon now has goals in all four series on his routinely-travelled path to the Stanley Cup Final.

It was Maroon’s marker which seemed most representative of the two-man play-making strategy the Lightning used to expertly break down the Avalanche in transition:

Andrei Vasilevskiy settled in after an unfortunate start to the series as well as the first period of Game 3, morphing once again into the feared netminder he’s expected to be. He made 37 saves on 39 shots and reduced the Avalanche to one goal-scorer, captain Gabriel Landeskog.

Vasilevskiy’s counterpart, Darcy Kuemper, was lifted in favour of Pavel Francouz after allowing the Lightning’s fifth goal on 13 shots.

The Lightning will have a chance to even the series at two games apiece Wednesday in Game 4 at Amalie Arena.

More to come.

More from Yahoo Sports