‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll With Kellie Martin Starring Lands Put Pilot Order at NBC

NBC has given a put pilot order to a followup to the early ’90s drama series “Life Goes On,” with original series star Kellie Martin set to return.

The new iteration of the show was first announced as being in the works back in September as part of Nkechi Okoro Carroll’s new overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Okoro Carroll will write and executive produce the show under her Rock My Soul Productions banner. Lindsay Dunn of Rock My Soul will also executive produce, while Martin and Chad Lowe will produce. Michael Braverman serves as executive consultant. Lowe appeared on the show in the role of Jesse McKenna, while Braverman created the series.

The new show will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher (Martin), now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.

“Life Goes On” originally aired on ABC. The show ran for four seasons and 83 episodes between 1989 and 1993. Along with Martin and Lowe, the series starred Bill Smitrovich, Chris Burke, Patti LuPone, Tracey Needham, and Michele Matheson. The show ultimately received four Emmy nominations, all of which were for its final season. Lowe won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama, while Viveca Lindfors won for best guest actress in a drama.

Okoro Carroll is currently the showrunner on The CW high school football drama “All American,” which recently debuted its fourth season. She is also the creator and showrunner of the spinoff “All American: Homecoming.” Her past credits include “Rosewood,” “The Resident,” “Bones,” and “The Finder.”

