‘Life Gives You Gifts When You’re Not Looking’ (Exclusive)

“Maria and I fully accept each other for who we are,” Chris Kattan exclusively tells PEOPLE after popping the question at a Wilco concert in Chicago last month

COURTESY chris kattan Chris Kattan and Maria Libri

Chris Kattan is getting married!

The Saturday Night Live alum, 52, proposed to girlfriend Maria Libri at a Wilco concert in Chicago last month — and she said yes!

“Maria and I fully accept each other for who we are,” Kattan exclusively tells PEOPLE. “It’s not just the things we have in common, we also embrace our quirks and differences — and we don’t love each other in spite of them, we love each other because of them.”

He continues, “When I got to see her and spend time together a few months after we first met, and I realized our creative brains were also totally in sync (after the first sketch we did together), that’s when I knew I was in trouble! Thankfully for me she felt the same way.”

Libri recalls how the pair shared an immediate connection after she interviewed Kattan in Springfield, Illinois, while he was on tour for a comedy show over a year and a half ago.

“It’s funny how life works sometimes and gives you gifts when you’re not looking for them,” says the former journalist, who is now a screenwriter and actor. “When we met, we were immediately comfortable with one another. Call it weird, mystical or magical, it’s like we’d known each other in a past life. After spending that first day together (though I didn’t know how), I just somehow knew that my life would never be the same after meeting Chris.”

COURTESY chris kattan Chris Kattan and Maria Libri

Katan shared a series of photos for his romantic proposal on Instagram in March, writing, “So.. this happened last night in Chicago. During a Wilco concert, Maria’s favorite band, I proposed to Maria.”

“Jeff Tweedy, the lead singer, stopped the concert as I kneeled and she said ‘Yes!'” he added. “Jeff said ‘She said ‘yes’ everybody!’ to the audience. Then played one of Maria’s favorite songs ‘I’m the Man Who Loves You.’ Thank you Wilco and Jeff and everyone involved in making this incredible moment actually happen. I’m forever grateful. I love you Maria.”

SNL stars shared their well wishes in the comment section. Kenan Thompson wrote, “Congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Cheri Oteri commented, “Congratulations Chris and Maria‼️❤️❤️”

Horatio Sanz added, “Yay. Perfect 👏👏👏👏👏.”

Kattan also shared a video of him popping the question mid-show on Instagram, “Here’s a video that someone sent me of when I proposed to Maria during the Wilco concert in Chicago.”

“Thank you Wilco for actually taking a moment for us before before [sic] playing ‘I’m the Man Who Loves You’ for our engagement,” he added. “I’ve been planning this out for weeks with Jeff and the band and it worked out beautifully.”

Kattan and Libri went Instagram official in February 2022 with the comedian sharing a photo of the pair smiling together.

“‘I just met a girl named Maria!’ @maria_libri,” he captioned the snapshot, seeming referring to the musical West Side Story.

Libri also confirmed they were dating in an interview with the Springfield Journal-Register the same month after he was spotted in Illinois.

“I’m in a relationship with Chris,” she said at the time. “Chris will be visiting often.”

In a Springfield Scene article, she recalled, “The best way I can describe interacting with Chris, is like feeling short of breath just being around him. Almost like he just absorbs all of the energy in the room until there is nothing left but the bellyaches you have from laughing too hard.”

