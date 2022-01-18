Liev Schreiber says he and ‘Ray Donovan’ dad Jon Voight have ‘agreement’ not to talk politics

Liev Schreiber says he and his Ray Donovan dad Jon Voight don’t talk politics. Ever. (Photo: Matt Doyle/Getty Images)

Liev Schreiber said he and his Ray Donovan dad, Jon Voight, have a rule not to discuss politics.

For seven seasons — and the new movie that ties up the Showtime series’ loose ends — the actors have come to blows on-screen. In real life, it’s all love between them, which is helped by the fact that they don’t discuss their differing political beliefs.

“Jon and I made an agreement years ago to just never talk about politics,” Schreiber told TVLine about the outspoken Trump supporter. “It’s just something that we don’t want in the workspace. We don’t want that.”

He continued, “Our jobs are difficult enough as they are without all the other nonsense coming into it. So, for that brief time that we’re working together, we just don’t do it.”

Schreiber added, “I love Jon. I would do anything for him.”

Voight’s politics have often made headlines through the years. After the 2020 election, he called Joe Biden and Democrats satanic.

Schreiber has publicly questioned some of his TV conman dad’s political posts. But they’ve apparently left it there.

Schreiber and Voight’s time playing father and son in the Donovan family has come to an end with the movie. The two-hour movie premiered Friday and brought closure to the storylines, which were up in the air after the series’ abrupt cancellation in 2020.

Schreiber told the outlet that it’s “the end for me — for now” playing the show’s title character. He said he’s not against a reboot of some sort, but added, “There’s nothing in the works.”