‘Libs of TikTok’ founder Chaya Raichik joins Tucker Carlson

Chaya Raichik, the founder of the controversial Twitter account “Libs of TikTok,” sat down for her first major TV interview Tuesday, revealing her face for the first time.

Raichik opened up about why she decided to finally disclose her identity to the public during her debut in-person appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Today.”

“I was doxxed, my name was shared, my location was shared, my photo was never shared though,” she said. “I have never done any in-person events. And I am choosing to do that now because I feel like over the past few months, I have done so much.”

She added: “I’ve helped educate people, I know that I’ve helped create legislation to tackle some of these issues. And I think I have done all I can And I am ready for the next step.”

Raichik, a real estate agent from Brooklyn, built a 1.7 million-strong following on Twitter, with influential celebrities like podcaster Joe Rogan and pundit Meghan McCain tuning in to watch the videos she regularly shares exposing instances of “wokeness.”

The overarching theme of Raichik’s account is that liberal authority figures, including teachers, doctors and social workers, are foisting a pro-LGBTQ agenda on children, “grooming” them for sexual abuse and promoting gender-affirming surgeries for kids.

Back in August, Boston Children’s Hospital was hit with threats after Raichik’s Twitter account alleged that the hospital was providing hysterectomies to minors — a claim the facility denied, writing on its website that operations involving the removal of sex organs aren’t done on patients younger than 18 years of age.

Progressives have accused Raichik of pushing a virulent anti-LGBTQ agenda and targeting members of the community with unfounded “grooming” claims.

Chaya Raichik railed against the LGBTQ community during her interview. Fox News

Until April, Raichkin had been running her viral Twitter account anonymously, but all that changed when Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz publicly named her, sparking a furious backlash from conservatives.

Raichik said that her earlier decision to shield her identity was born out of what she called “the hatred that the Left has and their violent nature.”

Now, Raichik said she wants to expand her brand of activism by taking on speaking engagements to push back against what she perceives to be the far-left agenda in schools.

Taylor Lorenz revealed that Raichik was behind “Libs of TikTok.” Facebook / Taylor Lorenz

“I get invitations to help people understand how to expose the left and how to fight it,” she told Carlson. “Being anonymous…I was restrained from doing all of those things, and I am ready to do that.”

During the hour-long on-air discussion, Raichik also revealed that after her name was revealed by Lorenz earlier this year, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered her to stay at a guest house at his mansion for her safety.

“I was almost in tears,” she said. “He took time out of his extremely busy schedule to send someone to call me to make sure I’m safe. It was incredible, I don’t even have the words for it.”

Chaya Raichik opened up about why she decided to finally disclose her identity to the public. Fox News

It is no coincidence that DeSantis took such an active interest in Raichik’s fate: she said that she has heard from his aides that her Twitter account had “inspired” Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits public school teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in grades kindergarten through third grade.

In the course of her first televised interview, Raichik railed against gender-affirming care for youngsters — which she referred to as “doctors mutilating kids” — and teachers allegedly indoctrinating students by discussing their pronouns in school.

The Twitter influencer bragged about getting “about a dozen teachers fired” and causing the cancelations of a “handful” of drag shows.

Chaya Raichik owns and runs “Libs of TikTok.” Twitter/Libs of TikTok

“The LGBTQ community has become this cult and it’s so captivating, and it pulls people in so strongly, unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” she told Carlson. “And they brainwash people to join and they convince them of all of these things, and it’s really, really hard to get out of it.”

When asked by the Fox News host if she believed there was a “spiritual component” to any of this, Raichik did not mince words, saying: “I think sometimes, the simplest answer is they’re just evil. They’re bad people.”