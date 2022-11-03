Liberty might be down key players for Arkansas game

For most of the season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have been on the wrong side of key players missing games. Entering this Saturday, it will be the Hogs’ opponent — the No. 23 Liberty Flames — that might be down a couple of playmakers.

Quarterback Johnathan Bennett has started four games this season for the Flames, including the last three. Head coach Hugh Freeze revealed Thursday that Bennett has had the flu since Tuesday.

Freeze said that they haven’t ruled Bennett out for the game against the Hogs, but he hasn’t taken reps in practice due to the illness.

“I hope JB feels better,” Freeze said. “I think, provided he has some energy from the flu and stuff, we’ll be able to catch him up on understanding. But it’s nothing like getting the live reps.”

Bennett was forced into the starting signal caller role due to injuries to Charlie Brewer (hand) and Kaidon Salter (groin). With Bennett’s status up in the air, Freeze said the Flames don’t know about the quarterback position for Saturday’s game yet.

“We’re not even sure who our quarterback is right now,” Freeze said. “It’s been one of those weeks. It is what it is. We’ll go and our kids will play hard, I know that. I like the way they’ve approached things. It’s just that quarterback room’s been beat up.”

According to Freeze, redshirt freshman Nate Hampton has taken most of the reps in practice this week. Hampton has thrown just eight passes and completed three for 76 yards this season.

Brewer, who previously spent time at Utah and Baylor, suffered a broken hand in the first quarter of Liberty’s season-opening win over Southern Miss. Freeze didn’t rule out the possibility of Brewer playing against the Hogs.

“I thought he had a pretty good Tuesday and then it seemed like it kind of swelled back up on him again and tightened up,” Freeze said. “He’s going to travel. Will it go down between now and Saturday enough for him to feel like he could not hurt us if he’s in the game, we will see.”

The Flames might also be down backup running back Shedro Louis, who received some unfortunate news this week.

“Shedro’s father passed away Wednesday night and that was a shock to him,” Freeze said. “He probably won’t make the trip, and I totally understand that.”

Louis has racked up 333 yards and seven touchdowns on 76 carries this season.

Arkansas and Liberty will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.