Liberals Like AOC Want to ‘Pound, Pound, Pound’ Sex Into People’s Heads

A photograph of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her boyfriend that circulated online led the congresswoman to quip about the “sexual frustrations” of her Republican colleagues.

So naturally Fox News on Monday turned to Sarah Palin for her insight into the matter.

“It amazes me though, [Ocasio-Cortez] and other liberals—socialists, even—their ability to deflect from what the issues truly are,” the former Alaska governor said, “and [to] hear her obsession [with]—or at least suggestion of—always gender, and sex even.”

Ocasio-Cortez, in response to a tweet from former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes that criticized her boyfriend’s socks, had written:

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”

She added:

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general.”

That, Palin told Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, was not a good look.

“Look how the liberals, Rachel, want to pound that into the public’s head: advertising who is attracted to who. What people do in… the privacy of their own bedrooms,” the dismayed former vice presidential nominee said.

“All those things that have to do with privacy and sex—the liberals, not the conservatives, are the ones who pound, pound, pound after that. And obviously it’s a tactic so that she doesn’t have to be held accountable.”

What Ocasio-Cortez is avoiding accountability for, Palin didn’t specify, but Republicans had jumped on the opportunity to portray a maskless Ocasio-Cortez eating outside in Miami as somehow being hypocritical about her COVID stance. Florida has no mask mandate, and CDC guidelines state that masks should be worn in indoor spaces with high transmission rates.

Ocasio-Cortez tested positive for COVID on Sunday, she announced on Twitter.

