Liam Payne and Maya Henry Break Up Again Nearly One Year After Reconciliation

Liam Payne‘s love life is seeing (night) changes once again.

The former One Direction member and Maya Henry have called it quits for the second time in three years, with a rep for Liam confirming the split to E! News.

News of the breakup comes on the heels of Maya speaking out about photos of what appeared to be Liam with his arms wrapped around another woman. A fan page re-posted the shots and tagged the 22-year-old, prompting her to ask social media users to “please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it,” she wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post. “Enough now.”

The “For You” singer, 28, and the model began dating in 2019, and they announced their engagement in August 2020. In June 2021, Liam announced they had ended their relationship.

Following the split, Liam—who shares 5-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole—made an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, admitting he had “not been very good at relationships” and needed to work on himself before dating again.

“I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them,” he said. “I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

However, Liam and Maya rekindled their romance later that year and became engaged once again.

“They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them,” an insider told E! News at the time. “They needed the break because they weren’t communicating well.”

Just two months ago, Liam confirmed the two were still going, and referred to Maya as “still my fiancée.”

“We’re still here together, and we’re very, very happy at the moment,” Liam told People in March. “Probably the happiest we’ve been.”

