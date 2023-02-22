Liam Neeson Slams “Uncomfortable” Interview On ‘The View’ Calling Out “BS” Segment About Joy Behar Having A Crush

Liam Neeson was made to feel uncomfortable during an interview on The View. The Marlowe actor made an appearance on the ABC daytime talk show on Feb. 15 and was not impressed by his segment.

“I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem,” he told Rolling Stone in an interview. “I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion.”

Neeson continued, “And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?”

However, Neeson did say that he “had a little chat afterward” with former prosecutor Sunny Hostin and called it an “intelligent conversation.”

“But then the segment’s all about this — oof —thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing,” he added.

At the beginning of the interview, Behar hinted that they talk about Neeson so much on the show, which prompted co-host Ana Navarro to correct her and say, “You talk about him so much.”

“Oh, shut up, don’t blow my cover up,” Behar quipped while Alyssa Farah Griffin joked saying that the comedian wanted to be “taken” by the actor.

Later on, Behar joked that she got a belated Valentine’s Day card from Neeson but would find out he gave one to all of them. Hostin added that “he wrote something very special on mine” joking that Behar’s note was generic. Navarro asked Neeson to add another heart to Behar’s card so it would be more special.

The show then promoted a supercut of all the times Behar mentioned Neeson on the show often joking about having her ashes sprinkled all over him and being “arouses” by the Taken films.

“You received the checks, right” Neeson joked right after the clips leaving Behar speechless and jokingly calling out producer Brian Teta for “embarrassing” her.

By the end of Neeson’s segment during the second block, Behar repeated his infamous line from Taken, “I will find you and I will kill you.”

Neeson then said, “Oh Joy, stop it. Get a life!”

As the co-hosts laughed Whoopi wrapped the segment by jokingly saying she was “afraid” to invite him back due to all the chaos Neeson provoked among the co-hosts.

Watch the Neeson interview on The View in the video posted below.

