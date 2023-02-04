Liam Neeson On Possible Return To ‘Star Wars’ Universe & Playing A Villain In Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman’ – The Hamden Journal

Liam Neeson is opening up about if he would make a return to Star Wars or the DC Universe.

The Northern Ireland-born actor was part of the prequel Star Wars trilogy where he played Qui-Gon Jinn starting with Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. With Disney and Disney+ creating a whole universe around those characters, a fan recently asked Neeson if he would “pop up in a spinoff prequel.”

“No. Star Wars, no,” he answered the fan during a Men’s Health interview. “As much as I admire them… There’s just so many of them now. So I’ve lost track, unfortunately.”

Another fan asked Neeson if he would play a villain in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman that Matt Reeves is directing.

“No, I’ve already done that in Batman Begins with Christian Bale,” he said. “I was Ra’s Al Ghul. He wasn’t really a bad guy. He was trying to reorganize the world as it needs to be organized.”

Neeson starred in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins in 2005. Neeson turning down returning to the DC Universe as a villain comes as James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announced their plans for comic book-based films and TV shows.

The sequel to The Batman is set to open on October 3, 2025, and will live as part of DC Elseworlds, which means they are in an alternative timeline to what Safran and Gunn are planning. That tidbit is important as part of the projects they announced to include a new take on the Dark Knight with The Brave and the Bold.