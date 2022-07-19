Liam Hendriks’s pregame meal is beyond belief for a professional athlete

Liam Hendriks’s pregame meal is beyond belief originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Between the long, slicked back hair, the Legos in his locker and the “record-breaking saves,” Liam Hendriks has quite the personality.

And it just keeps getting better.

According to MLB writer Anthony Castrovince, he found out what the closer eats before every home game. And you wouldn’t believe it.

This is why it’s great to be a closer in baseball. Yes, you have all the pressure around you to finish out the games and constantly be on your game in the ninth inning. But, at least you don’t have to pitch until the end of the game.

That’s why Hendriks is able to eat a stomach-twisting meal like this before every game without consequence. Either way, it works.

This season, Hendriks holds an ERA of 2.35 through the 30 games he’s played in. In the 30.1 innings he’s pitched, he’s given up just eight earned runs and eight walks, while striking out 45 batters. Those numbers are tough to deny and evidence as to why he is in his second-straight All-Star game this week.

The White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians at home after the All-Star break with all the momentum from a 3-1 series win over the AL Central leading Minnesota Twins.

Expect to see Hendriks fresh and energetic for his return to the mound in late innings.

