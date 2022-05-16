Liam Gallagher says he hasn’t seen his brother in 10 years

L-R Noel and Liam Gallagher attend the Oasis photocall in Wembley Stadium, 2008. (Getty Images)

Liam Gallagher has said that he has not seen his brother, and former Oasis bandmate, Noel in 10 years.

Since Oasis split up unceremoniously in 2009, the brothers have not been on speaking terms and frequently insult each other in the press.

Now, in an interview with Esquire, Gallagher admitted he hadn’t seen his brother in a long time. He said: “The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about 10 years ago. It’s a shame, isn’t it?”

He also said: “The good times outweigh the bad times. I think it’s best to just leave it at that.”

Read more: Liam Gallagher would rely on wheelchair than go through with hip surgery

Gallagher also openly mused about the prospect of an Oasis reunion: “I like to think Oasis will get back together, but not this week. The door is ajar on everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if space aliens landed tomorrow.

Liam Gallagher performs at King George’s Hall on April 27, 2022. (Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they were already here. I wouldn’t be surprised if God walks among us. I wouldn’t be surprised by all sorts.”

Last year, the Gallagher brothers co-founded a production company to oversee the release of the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 but Liam said they had no contact during the making of the film.

Gallagher is set to appear in a new documentary for Sky. Entitled Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours At Rockfield, the film follow the rockstar and his sons at the Rockfield Studios in Wales for “48 hours of music, memories and mayhem”.

Oasis: Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul ‘Guigsy’ McGuigan, Alan White, circa 1996. (Mick Hutson/Redferns)

The end of May will also see the release of Gallagher’s third solo album C’mon You Know. For the album’s lead single ‘Everything’s Electric’ Gallagher collaborated with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl who co-wrote and drummed on the track.

Gallagher will also perform a host of outdoor gigs across the UK this summer including dates at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and at Knebworth Park in June.

Watch below: Liam Gallagher invites his brother Noel to his Knebworth gigs