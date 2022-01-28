Lia Maiuri Joins ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Producer Corday As Director Of Communications – The Hamden Journal

Lia Maiuri, who handled publicity for NBC’s daytime drama Days Of Our Lives in her previous position at NBCU, has been named Director of Communications for the show’s producer, Corday.

In her new role, Maiuri oversees publicity and talent relations for Days Of Our Lives, along with any spinoff series or movies, including Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. She works hand-in-hand with creator/executive producer Ken Corday, co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr and head writer Ron Carlivati, along with co-producer and distributor Sony Pictures Television and NBC.

“Lia is a terrific addition for our team as she comes to us after her stellar work at NBC, which included her insightful publicity efforts for Days,” said Ken Corday, executive producer, Days of Our Lives. “Her transition from the network to our production has been seamless and we know we’re in good hands with someone so passionate about our show and its loyal audience.”

Maiuri joined NBCU as a Press Coordinator in 2016, rising through the ranks to Publicist, before leaving the company at the end of 2021.

In addition to Days, Maiuri handled press campaigns for TV series and films including NBC’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, The Voice, America’s Got Talent, and Will & Grace, Syfy’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, Van Helsing, SurrealEstate, Slumber Party and Massacre and Nash Bridges The Movie for USA. She also was heavily involved in the press campaign and day-to-day publicity for NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us, beginning from the show’s development.