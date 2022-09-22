Li Auto stock jumps after moving up launch of 6-seat SUV Li L8, priced just above $56,500

Shares of Li Auto Inc.

LI,

-8.84%

surged 6.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to bounce off the previous session’s four-month closing low, after the China-based electric vehicle maker said it was moving up the launch of its Li L8 six-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) to Sept. 30 due to strong demand. The company said it will unveil the Li L8 on Sept. 30, priced below RMB400,000 (about $56,532) with deliveries to start in early November. “We decided to move our launch date for Li L8 forward based on overwhelming market response in anticipation of its release,” said co-Founder and President Yanan Shen. Li Auto’s stock has tumbled 37.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival NIO Inc.

NIO,

-10.34%

have dropped 18.9%, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF

FXI,

-2.66%

has shed 16.4% and the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.71%

has ticked up 0.8%.