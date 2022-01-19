LG Reflect smartphone is on sale at QVC

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You’ve long suspected that you’ve been paying way too much for a powerful, dependable cellphone. You’ve suspected right. (Photo: QVC)

Let’s face it: Smartphones can be really expensive, with manufacturers asking you to fork over upwards of $1,000. What’s so smart about that? We’re here to tell you: There are great discounts to be had, if you know where to look. And we just found a speedy, reliable model with a sharp display, crystal-clear audio and a long, long talk time at a rock-bottom price.

Right now, the LG Reflect smartphone bundle is on sale for just $85, a ridiculous $322 discount (if purchased separately) at QVC. That’s nearly 80 percent off!

The included goodies are unbelievable. You’ll get a car charger, wireless Bluetooth earbuds, a phone case (available in black, blue, blue marble, chevron, clear and palm leaves), plus free membership to a bunch of subscription services. We’re talking three months of Pandora Premium for unlimited commercial-free music (a $30 value) and America’s Test Kitchen Digital All Access for recipes and meal prep (a $12 value); two months of Lifetime Movie Club for instant access to flicks (a $8 value); and one month of Transparent Language Online to learn a new language (a $25 value), as well as one year of OfficeSuite Personal for productivity (a $30 value).

And if you’d rather not pay $85 at once, QVC lets you opt for five ‘Easy Pays’ of just $17, with no interest at all. Plus, you get free shipping. This deal’s got so many sweeteners we’re getting a cavity just talking about it!

And here’s another: If you’re new to QVC You can get an additional $15 off with promo code OFFER at checkout.

Pure speed and power

The LG Reflect is designed for speed, with the newest Android 10 operating system built-in and 3GB of memory paired with 32GB of on-board storage. It’s also expandable to a massive 512GB via microSD card. That’s something even the Apple iPhone can’t do.

And check this out: It’s got a 24-hour battery life (yep, that’s a full day of use) and a roomy edge-to-edge 6.5-inch HD display. Trust us: Photos will look amazing thanks to the phone’s rear triple camera system with a 13-megapixel main camera, a five-megapixel wide-angle camera and a two-megapixel depth camera, along with a 13-megapixel front-facing ‘selfie’ snapper.

“I normally get Apple devices because of the camera quality,” shared a savvy LG shopper. “And many people complain that Android’s quality is terrible…then I found this one. It just caught my eye, so I decided to purchase it and its quality is amazing! It’s almost better than Apple!”

These are just the visible extras you’re gonna get with this amazing deal. (Photo: QVC)

Top quality Tracfone service

Some more convenience, coming up! This phone’s pre-paid, so rates are lower than traditional plans from the usual telecoms. Tracfone uses the networks of all major U.S. phone carriers — such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon — so no matter where you are in the country you’ll get reliable and fast service.

And as part of the bundle, this LG Reflect comes with 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts and 1,500MB of data with 365 days of service for domestic and international use from Tracfone with no monthly fees. And the service makes it easy to transfer all your contacts and data from your old phone with the Tracfone app.

At just $85 (was $407 for the bundle), this LG Reflect is a speedy powerhouse, and today you can snap it up at a super-low price.

Still undecided? Have a gander at this video for a more up-close-and-personal take on this incredible deal.

