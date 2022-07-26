Lexy Kolker Drama ‘Manifest West’ Acquired By Samuel Goldwyn Films – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to the drama Manifest West, starring Lexy Kolker (Shooter), Annet Mahendru (Father Stu), Milo Gibson (Under the Stadium Lights), Tim Heidecker (Spin Me Round) and Michael Cudlitz (Clarice), slating it for release in theaters and on digital platforms this fall.

The film from writer-directors Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson (Happy Hunting) is a coming-of-age story, told through the eyes of a 10-year old girl whose family moves off the grid into untamed North American Wilderness. It’s their attempt to establish normalcy, to thrive off the land, and escape the pressures of modern society. But the family has its own internal pressures building, and you can’t escape what’s going on in your own household, no matter how far you move up a mountain.

Bryson Pintard produced the pic, which had its world premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival, there winning the prize for Best Genre Film.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is a major, independently owned and operated motion-picture company that has previously distributed Academy Award winner Another Round and Academy Award nominees The Man Who Sold His Skin and Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom. Upcoming releases include The Legend of Molly Johnson, Last Journey of Paul W.R., Blind Ambition, True Things and Possession.

Samuel Goldwyn also recently acquired the female-led anthology film Tell It Like a Woman, the Italy-set romance A Chance Encounter, and the romantic drama Art of Love starring Esai Morales and Kunjue Li. Miles Fineburg negotiated the deal for Manifest West on behalf of the company.