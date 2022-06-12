Lewis Hamilton helped out of car due to back injury as Toto Wolff apologises

Fourth placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes is assisted from his car after complaining of pain during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan – Lewis Hamilton struggles to get out of car with back injury as Toto Wolff apologises – GETTY IMAGES

Lewis Hamilton struggled to get out of his “s—box” Mercedes due to suffering from back pain during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as team principal Toto Wolff issued an apology to his star driver.

Mercedes continued to suffer from horrendous ‘porpoising’ issues as their car bounced its way along the high-speed straights in Baku, with both Hamilton and George Russell complaining of the toll it was taking on their bodies.

The forces going through the drivers – reported to be up to 6G impacts when the Mercedes bottomed out on the tarmac – triggered pre-race fears that Hamilton would not make it through the race, and although he managed a credible fourth-place finish after starting seventh, he could barely get out of the W13 cockpit when he reached parc ferme.

The seven-time world champion received an apology from Wolff over the team radio during the cooling down lap – not the first time this season that the Austrian team principal has felt the need to console the 37-year-old after a difficult afternoon.

“Lewis we all know this is a bit of a s— box to drive and sorry for the back. We will sort ourselves out,” Wolff said.

Hamilton thanked the team for helping to get him through the weekend, although it was a seventh race in succession that he has seen team-mate Russell finish ahead of him after the young Briton came home in third behind the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“Well done guys,” Hamilton said. “And well done on the strategy. Thank you on continuing to push.”

Speaking afterwards, Hamilton added: “I just got through that race on adrenaline, biting down on my teeth through the pain. I can’t express the pain that you experience, especially on the straight here. And, at the end, you’re just thinking of all the people relying on you for the points.

“But we’re in such a good position still. Third and fourth is a great result for the team. The team did a great job with the strategy and once we’ve fixed this bouncing we’re going to be right there in the race. We’re losing over a second for sure just with bouncing, or at least a second. I’ll be at the factory tomorrow, we’ve got to have some good discussions and keep pushing.”

Growing calls within the paddock to change the regulations and reduce the level of ‘porpoising’ – where cars bounce at high speed causing strong vibrations to impact a driver’s visibility and control – are being led by Mercedes, with talks taking place behind the scenes of what can be done.

“Just smashing the ground every single lap and every single corner, it’s just what we’ve got to deal with and live with at the moment,” Russell told Sky Sports after the race.

“There are conversations ongoing about what the long-term future of these regulations hold. I’m sure we’ll find the right solution.

“I don’t know what the solution is. I think the majority of us are in the same boat.”

“I feel like I’m shrinking,” Russell joked to Sky Sports. “It’s unpleasant.”

“I think nobody is saying this [to change the regulations on minimum ride-heights] to try and get an advantage. Even Max was saying how tough it was. You’ve either got porpoising and the car is hitting the ground or if you have no porpoising you are able to run the car millimetres from the ground and you are smashing the bumps.”

“It does feel a bit worse [now]. At the start of the season we had this porpoising and it was this wavy-effect. But since Barcelona we have a different issue.”