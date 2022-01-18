Lewis Hamilton future latest as Toto Wolff behaviour branded ‘unacceptable’

The Formula 1 off season rumbles on with the aftermath of Abu Dhabi still an intense topic in F1 circles, not to mention the link between that and Lewis Hamilton’s future. The seven-time world champion appears to be switching off after the bitter ending to the 2021 season as Max Verstappen stole a maiden world title following a thrilling final lap.

But there is also much to debate and discuss surrounding both new rules for the upcoming season, as well as uncertainty surrounding who will line up on the grid.

Another trend is how Mercedes, Toto Wolff and the FIA mend their relationship ahead of next season, with Michael Masi’s decisions and performance a source of pain for the Silver Arrows.

All will be revealed in two months when the FIA’s inquiry becomes public on the eve of the opening weekend of the 2022 season.

With George Russell in theory joining Hamilton at Mercedes next season, there will be a shuffle elsewhere, with Sergio Perez not certain to return to Red Bull. Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, Fernando Alonso at Alpine, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri, Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, Nicholas Latifi at Williams, Alex Albon at Williams, Guanyu Zhou at Alfa Romeo and Mick Schumacher at Haas will all need to secure new contracts too. Follow all the latest F1 news below:

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Valtteri Bottas believes Lewis Hamilton’s “race pace and tyre management” are the biggest differences between their success at Mercedes.

“Many times he had to copy my setup for the qualifying last minute,” Valtteri Bottas told GPFans.

“Driving style-wise, tyre management is one of his big strengths, and in any condition and circumstances, he always finds a way, how to be able to extend a stint or the best way to efficiently keep the tyres in a good condition.

“That race pace and tyre management part has probably been the biggest difference between me and Lewis and consistency is what he’s had with those things.”

09:21 , Jack Rathborn

Martin Brundle has called Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s actions “unacceptable” after the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Wolff was furious after Lewis Hamilton was beaten by Max Verstappen after a late safety car period, with Brundle adamant the team-to-FIA radio has to stop next season.

When asked if that form of communication nust end in the sport, he told the Sky Sports F1 Show: “One hundred per cent.

“In the first safety car incident [in Abu Dhabi] when [Antonio] Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo broke down some way from a service road, we had Toto on the radio to Masi saying ‘Hey Michael, no safety car’, trying to influence a safety decision.

“[It is] completely unacceptable and Toto knows that. We can’t have that.

“What used to happen in the Herbie [Blash] and Charlie [Whiting] days is they would get on the radio to Charlie and Herbie would go ‘He [Whiting] is busy at the moment. He will get back to you’.

“Of course, he didn’t because Charlie was busy sorting out the mess that was on track and working to understand when the race could be restarted.”

09:18 , Jack Rathborn

George Russell has explained he will not study Lewis Hamilton ahead of 2022 season as he admires the seven-time world champion’s ability to adapt too much.

“No, there won’t be any studying of Lewis,” Russell said.

“That’s because the reason that makes him so great is because of his adapting to situations.

“We’ve got a brand-new car. Nobody knows what the best way to drive that car [will be].

“I’m sure a Mercedes 2022 car will be different to a Mercedes 2021 car and compared to a Red Bull as well, and a Ferrari and a McLaren.

“They’re all going to have their little quirks about them.”