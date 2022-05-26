Lewis Cine’s epic response when asked which NFL player he wants to hit

Fans are getting a look at the gentle version of Lewis Cine for right now, but make no mistake, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t draft him with the No. 32 overall pick because he has a nice smile and waves at the cameras.

When he puts on the helmet, pads and steps in between the numbers, he turns into a human battering ram. If you’re a receiver or running back, Cine is not the player you want to see coming downhill on the field.

When appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, the former Georgia Bulldog was asked which offensive player he looked forward to hitting the most in the NFL.

Cine’s response was just as chilling as the hit he put on tight end Kyle Pitts in college.

“I don’t have one person in particular. My head is, I just want to stack bodies. That’s it,” said Cine.

It’s a terrifying thought that any would-be ball-carrier will have to deal with both Cine and Harrison “The Hitman” Smith in the Vikings’ defensive backfield.

Even Patrick Peterson looked a bit surprised to hear his teammate talk like that in the video. But that’s the kind of confidence the Vikings want to see from a young player they expect to play a crucial role in their defense.

There was a time when the Vikings had one of the most feared defenses in the league. A return to those days might not be too far off with a player like Cine on the roster.

