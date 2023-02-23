Lewis Capaldi’s Fans Help Finish ‘Someone You Loved’ As He Experiences Tourette’s Mid-Concert

Here to get him through it all. Lewis Capaldi got a powerful assist from his fans at a concert in Germany on Tuesday (Feb. 21) after his Tourette’s syndrome appeared to start affecting him mid-song.

Related: 2023 Brit Awards Host Apologizes for Introducing Lewis Capaldi as ‘Sam Capaldi’

The moment occurred as the Scottish singer was performing his No. 1 hit “Someone You Loved” for the packed crowd at his tour stop in Frankfurt. In fan-captured footage from the show, Capaldi seems to be struggling with tics as he sings, “And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes/ I fall into your arms/ I’ll be safe in your sound till I come back around.”

More from Billboard

From there, the fans pick up the song’s chorus, singing, “For now, the day bleeds into nightfall/ And you’re not here to get me through it all/ I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug/ I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved” back at him en masse.

“We support you!! @LewisCapaldi,” the fan captioned the video on TikTok, and the clip proved to be quite a humanizing moment for people on the social platform. “Humans humaning can be so healing to watch sometimes,” one follower wrote in the comments, while another added, “Everyone singing is a blessing to this world…Thank you.”

Capaldi originally opened up about his Tourette’s syndrome last fall on Instagram Live, telling his fans, “The worst thing about it is when I’m excited, I get it; when I’m stressed, I get it; when I’m happy, I get it. It happens all the time. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes.”

Watch the special moment from Capaldi’s concert in Germany below.

Story continues

Best of Billboard

Click here to read the full article.