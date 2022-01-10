LevelK Boards Finnish Coming Of Age Drama ‘Girl Picture’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Danish sales company LevelK has picked up rights to the Finnish coming-of-age drama Girl Picture ahead of its screenings at Sundance and Berlin.

The film is selected for Berlin’s Generation program and will also take part in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition, becoming the first Finnish feature to be programmed in the latter.

Alli Haapasalo (Love and Fury) directs the pic, which stars Aamu Milonoff (Eden), Eleonoora Kauhanen and Linnea Leino in the main roles. The story follows three girls on the cusp of womanhood. In three consecutive Fridays two of them experience the earth moving effects of falling in love, while the third goes on a quest to find something she’s never experienced before: pleasure.

Daniela Hakulinen and Ilona Ahti wrote the screenplay. Producers are Leila Lyytikäinen (Life after Death) and Elina Pohjola for Citizen Jane Productions. The project is supported by the Finnish Film foundation, Yle and Nordisk Film.

The film will be distributed in the Nordics by Nordisk Film and is dated for April 14, with LevelK handling international sales.