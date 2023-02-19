Level 33 Entertainment Takes U.S. Rights For ‘Montréal Girls’ – EFM – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based sales and distribution company Level 33 Entertainment has taken U.S. rights to Canadian-Salvadorean director Patricia Chica’s feature directorial debut Montréal Girls.

Newcomer Hakim Brahimi stars as Ramy, a conservative young man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he navigates the free-spirited subcultures of Montréal in search of love and enlightenment.

Montréal Girls is produced by Bahija Essoussi and Samuel Gagnon of Objectif 9 in association with Patricia Chica’s production company Flirt Films. Chica also wrote the screenplay.

The deal for the film was negotiated between Canadian distributor and executive producer Paul Cadieux of Filmoption International and Andreas Olavarria, president and CEO of Level 33 Entertainment.

“Patricia Chica’s unique voice seamlessly delivers emotion and entertainment value in her independent feature debut. Level 33 is privileged to be entrusted with introducing this inspiring film to U.S. audiences,” said Olavarria.

The film premiered at San Jose’s Cinequest festival last August and won the Best Feature Award as the closing night film at the Los Angeles International Film Festival in November.

Alongside Brahimi, Montréal Girls features an ensemble cast of rising Canadian acting talent including Jasmina Parent, Sana Asad, Jade Hassouné, Thomas Vallières, Guillaume Rodrigue, Simon Therrien, Marina Harvey and Nahéma Ricci as well as veteran Quebec actors Manuel Tadros, Natalie Tannous, Chadi Alhelou and Martin Dubreuil.

The film was produced with the financial participation of Telefilm Canada, SODEC and the Harold Greenberg Fund as well as national and regional tax credits.

Executive Producers Paul Cadieux and Maryse Rouillard acted as investors through their distribution company Filmoption International.

The film also benefited from the support of the TIFF Filmmaker Lab, US + Canada In Progress, through an award from ORKA Studio in Poland that allowed the production to finish its VFX and title animations, as well as the CFC/Slaight Family Canadian Music Fund, ChicArt and Flirt Films.

Patricia Chica is repped by Alex Flores of Mojo Global Arts in Los Angeles.