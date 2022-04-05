LeVar Burton & Michael Dorn Among 6 Joining Final – The Hamden Journal

Six Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members will be boarding Star Trek: Picard for the third and final season of the Paramount+ series. LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn, along with Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner will join Patrick Stewart in the final chapter of Star Trek: Picard. This is the first time Paramount+ has confirmed Picard will be ending with the third season, although stars of the series, including Stewart, have stated as such in interviews over the past couple of months. You can watch the cast announcement below.

(L-R) Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn

Michael Buckner; John Salangsang/The Hamden Journal



The casting news was announced on Tuesday, First Contact Day. As depicted in the film Star Trek: First Contact, starring the aforementioned Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members, April 5, 2063, is the day that humans first make contact with Vulcans, marking a pivotal moment of exploration and acceptance in Star Trek history. Since the film’s debut, First Contact Day is celebrated worldwide annually on April 5.

In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows the character into the next chapter of his life.

Frakes, Sirtis and Spiner have appeared in previous in Star Trek: Picard episodes over the first two seasons.

“I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” said Terry Matalas, season three showrunner and executive producer. “So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for season three.

Season two of Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S., with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.