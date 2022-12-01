Letter bomb discovered at US embassy in Madrid

The US Embassy in Madrid was on high alert Thursday after receiving what is believed to be a letter bomb — just one day after a similar package burst into flames when it was discovered at the Ukrainian embassy.

“We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a statement.

“We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter.”

Police detonated the suspicious envelope discovered at the US Embassy early Thursday after cordoning off a wide area around the building, Spanish officials said.

It is just the latest potentially deadly package to be discovered across Spain over the last two days, according to authorities.

Police guard a cordoned area outside the US Embassy in Madrid after a suspected explosive device hidden in an envelope was mailed to the embassy. REUTERS

This is the package sent to Ukrainian embassy in Madrid on Wednesday amid a string of similar incidents across the country. via REUTERS

The package sent to the Ukrainian embassy was addressed to the country’s ambassador to Spain.

An employee who was handling it suffered minor injuries when it suddenly ignited, authorities said.

Spain’s National Court is investigating that incident as a terrorist act.

Meanwhile, police said suspicious letters were also sent to Spain’s Defense Ministry, a European Union satellite center located at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base outside Madrid and to an arms factory in northeastern Spain that makes grenades sent to Ukraine.

Spanish authorities are trying to determine who was responsible for the letters — and if there is any link to the Ukraine war.

The Russian embassy in Madrid on Thursday condemned the letter bombs, tweeting that “any threat or terrorist attack, especially those directed at diplomatic missions, are totally condemnable.”

Military personnel guard the main entrance of the Spanish air force base in Torrejon de Ardoz near Madrid after it, too, found a suspicious package. AFP via Getty Images

In the wake of the incidents, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered that security be stepped up at all of Ukraine’s foreign embassies and asked his Spanish counterpart for a swift investigation.

An initial assessment indicated the first five packages were likely sent from within Spain, according to the country’s secretary of state for security, Rafael Pérez.

Police said all but one of the letter bombs were disposed of.

The single intact explosive device, which was found at the air base, is being examined as part of the investigation, Pérez said.

That package was addressed to the director of the European Union Satellite Center — an EU geospatial intelligence body that monitors Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry package was addressed to Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, while the parcel sent to the arms factory was addressed to the factory’s director, officials said.

With Post wires