Let’s Dig Into First Republic Bank

By
BRUCE KAMICH
FRC
Let’s check the charts and indicators.
The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line was quietly drifting lower the past year before its recent sharp move down. The trend-following Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bearish but narrowing.
In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of FRC, below, I see a bearish picture. Prices were declining from the fourth quarter of 2021. FRC has been trading below the declining prices for a while now. The weekly OBV line was hammered this month. The MACD oscillator has been bearish since early 2022. The candles do not yet show us a bottom reversal.
In this daily Point and Figure chart of FRC, below, the software shows us a potential downside price target in the $0 – zero – area.
In this weekly Point and Figure chart of FRC, below, I can see the same bearish downside price target as the daily chart above.
Bottom line strategy: Point and Figure charts ignore volume and time but I find it unsettling that they currently yield a price target of $0 – zero. Prices could bounce at any time on a headline but that is not anything I can anticipate or time. Avoid.
