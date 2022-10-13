The post Let There Be Drums! Documentary Features Ringo Starr and Last-Filmed Interview with Taylor Hawkins: Watch Trailer appeared first on Consequence.

A new documentary titled Let There Be Drums! features such luminaries as Ringo Starr (The Beatles), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and more, including the last known filmed interview with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The movie is directed by filmmaker Justin Kreutzmann, son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann (also featured prominently in the documentary) and is set for both a theatrical and TVOD/EST release on October 28th (via Prime Video and Apple TV+), followed by a DVD release on November 1st (pre-order via Amazon).

Justin set out to make Let There Be Drums! in search of the answer to these questions: “Are drummers born that way or do they become that way? Does the urge to create rhythm and be an integral part of a band emanate from something within — or is it learned?”

The movie not only answers those questions, but also explores how music is passed down from generation to generation.

Along with the aforementioned drummers, Let There Be Drums! also features Mickey Hart (The Grateful Dead), Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses), Tré Cool (Green Day) and Adrian Young (No Doubt), among others.

Below, see the exclusive premiere of the new trailer for Let There Be Drums!, as well as our Q&A with director Justin Kreutzmann.

What inspired you to make a documentary about drummers and the art of drumming?

For years I’ve been telling people funny stories about growing up in the Grateful Dead world and “what is it like to have a drummer as a dad?” I mean you get that question a lot. So after all these years of going on the road and meeting all these amazing people, I had some pretty good stories. I thought if we could get all these people together in a movie it’d probably be pretty entertaining. Also because I never felt the calling to be a musician myself I was curious what all these crazy drummers had in common. Were they all like my dad and Mickey Hart? So that was how the movie started and it just developed from there and got a lot more interesting than I even hoped it would be when we started.

What have you learned from watching your father, Bill Kreutzmann, behind the drum kit for all these years?

That drumming is a lot of hard work! It was just inspiring to be sitting on the drum riser, five feet behind my dad, feeling the vibrations of the drums and amplifiers underneath you. Feeling the energy from the band, and especially the energy coming from thousands of people, when the band hit a big moment and they where cheering like crazy. That was an amazing feeling even though I was just a spectator like everyone else. It was such an inspiring rush. I can only imagine if you were one of the folks making that music. Man, oh man!

What kind of thrill was it to land Ringo Starr for the documentary? And what was he like in person?

Dream come true! Such an honor. Ringo was always my favorite Beatle. Ever since I became a raving Beatle freak when I was 7 years old! Ringo couldn’t have been a sweeter guy. Asked me if I played the drums like my dad and told me about his sons, who both play. [His son] Zak [Starkey], of course, I knew very well from the years I worked with Pete Townshend and The Who.

The movie has the last known interview on film with Taylor Hawkins. What struck you the most about him as a musician and a person?

My first experience with Taylor was purely a musical one. For some reason I was at a film shoot on the old Spahn Ranch. It was a ’60s type concert set up so they got various bands to play live so they could film people dancing. I’m watching and the band on stage goes into The Faces “Stay With Me” and the drummer just jumped out at me. I turned to my friend and said, “That’s a great fucking drummer.” I mean it’s not that usual that drums stand out when you hear a band and you have no idea who they are. When we went back to our car we were parked next to this great ’70s looking van that had “Chevy Metal” on the side. And right then these girls walked by and said, “That’s the drummer for the Foo Fighters’ van.” I put two and two together. That was how I first experienced Taylor Hawkins, blown away by his drumming and didn’t even know it was him. When I met him he was the sweetest guy. So down to earth and such a music fan. You can’t help but love the guy. In fact, when we were doing the interview for the movie, it was Taylor asking me about growing up in the Dead world that helped shape the direction of the Let There Be Drums!

Do you hope your movie will help inspire young kids to pick up a pair of drumsticks and start pounding away at the drums?

I hope it’s a warning to stay away from drums as much as humanly possible! KIDDING! I want it to just entertain people, but if it does inspire I hope it makes them follow whatever their passion is in life, be it drums or anything else. This movie is about drums, inspiration and family. All amazing things to be passionate about.

