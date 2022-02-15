“Jurassic World: Dominion” 2022 toy line (Images: Mattel)

Just like nature, Mattel finds a way … to make more must-have Jurassic World merch. Before the trilogy-capping Jurassic World Dominion stomps into theaters on June 10, the toy giant is fulfilling franchise fans’s dino-sized appetite for large reptiles, vehicles and large reptiles in vehicles with a fresh line of products hitting shelves this spring.

“Jurassic World is a leading franchise for action figures and we are thrilled to bring this new line of Jurassic products to life for fans,” says PJ Lewis, Vice President, Global Marketing and Portfolio Leader at Mattel, Inc. “The excitement following the Jurassic World Dominion trailer drop last week is palpable — and we’re looking forward to bringing long-time fans of the franchise and newcomers alike a toy line that spans the Mattel portfolio and reflects the momentum that’s building ahead of the movie release.”

Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at Mattel’s new additions to its Jurassic World line. The fun stars with an updated version of the franchise’s signature dinosaur — that romping, chomping T.Rex. The Thrash ‘N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex ($44.99) comes with a new and improved sound effects-assisted bite, as well as side-to-side thrashing movements manipulated with the mere flick of a tail.

Jurassic World Thrash ‘N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex (Photo: Mattel)

What’s bigger than a T.Rex? A Super Colossal Giganotosaurus ($64.99), of course. Measuring in at 3.5-feet long and 12-inches high, this giant behemoth boasts convincingly-scaly skin texture and a jaw that’s big enough to gulp down several smaller dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Super Colossal Giganotosaurus (Photo: Mattel)

The Giganotosaurus is so big, it takes two toys to capture all its fun. The Imaginext Mega Stomp and Rumble Giga Dino ($99.99) will use its size to shatter the chain that can be attached to its leg or neck. Stomping sounds and a vibrating roar provide the perfect soundtrack for his chain-busting escape.

Imaginext Jurassic World Mega Stomp and Rumble Giga Dino (Photo: Mattel)

It may not be as colossal as the T.Rex or the Giganotosaurus, but the Sound Slashin’ Therizinosauru ($34.99) is more than able to hold its own. That’s because it has a lunge attack that can take a real bite of its rivals, as well as Wolverine-like claws for close-quarters slicing-and-dicing. Expect to see this creature factor into Jurassic World Dominion‘s action in a big, bad way.

Jurassic World Sound Slashin’ Therizinosaurus (Photo: Mattel)

If you’re running out of space in your playroom for plus-sized dinosaurs, the modestly-scaled Uncaged Rowdy Roars ($24.99) don’t take up as much room. But they still provide plenty of interactive fun with touch-sensitive reactions and a wide assortment of species.

Jurassic World Uncaged Rowdy Roars Assortment (Photo: Mattel)

And if you want to go even smaller, Mattel’s assorted Ferocious Pack figures ($7.99) look ferocious on any bookshelf, while the Hammon Collection offers a plethora of 3.75-inch action figures ($12.98) — of both the dinosaur and human variety — that you can use as both predator and prey.

Jurassic World Ferocious Pack (Photo: Mattel)

Jurassic World Hammon Collection Dino Assortment (Photo: Mattel)

Jurassic World Hammon Collection Human Assortment (Photo: Mattel)

Speaking of humans, these toy vehicles are for thumb-having drivers only. Steer the Capture ‘N Crush Truck ($29.99) past rampaging herds of dinosaurs, picking them up along the way with the handy capture claw. Meanwhile, Matchbox’s Jeep Gladiator ($34.99) lets you remote control a tricked-out armored ride through dino-lined obstacle courses.

Jurassic World Capture ‘N Crush Truck (Photo: Mattel)

Jurassic World Jeep Gladiator (Photo: Mattel)

Mattel’s two vehicle-specific brands are also adding plenty of extra vroom to the Jurassic line with a wide range of new vehicles. In addition to its remote-controlled car, Matchbox is also unveiling its all-new Jurassic World singles collection ($1.09), as well as Dino Transporters ($7.99) and 1:24 scale trucks ($10.99) with extra-large wheels. Meanwhile, the Hot Wheels garage is buzzing with new character cars based on Dominion‘s cast of dinosaurs ($3.99) as well as a motorized track set ($54.99) that will be out in the fall.

Matchbox Jurassic World Singles (Photo: Mattel)

And if you want to be a dinosaur while playing with all these dinosaurs, pop on the Chomp ‘N Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex Mask ($34.99), which gives you an extra pair of eyes — that you can move around as your dino-rage builds — and a bonus jaw that you can you can open manually when you’re ready to let loose with an electronic roar.

Jurassic World Chomp ‘N Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex Mask (Photo: Mattel)

Mattel’s Jurassic World toys will be on shelves this spring; Jurassic World Dominion premieres June 10 in theaters. Watch the new trailer below.