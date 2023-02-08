Leslie Zemeckis Signs with Buchwald – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker, writer and actress Leslie Zemeckis has inked with Buchwald for representation in the directing arena.

Zemeckis will film a new role in Here, the Robert Zemeckis adaptation of the Richard McGuire graphic novel starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for Miramax. Production on Here is underway on location in London.

Zemeckis, an award-winning documentarian and novelist recently received critical acclaim for Grandes Horizontales, an in-depth look at the culture of the courtesean. Among other accolades, Grandes Horizontales won Best Documentary at the London Independent Film Festival and Best Editing and Best Documentary at the Independent Shorts Festival. Her previous directing efforts were Behind the Burly Q, Bound by Flesh, and Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer.

In addition, Zemeckis realized success in the book arena with such best-sellers as Behind the Burly Q, Goddess of Love Incarnate and Feuding Fan Dancers. She starred in such movies as Welcome to Marwen, Beowulf and Polar Express.

Zemeckis is managed by Valerie McCaffrey at McCaffrey Talent Management.