Leslie Odom Jr. health issue Prompts early Holiday Break For Bedeviled ‘Exorcist’ Redo – The Hamden Journal

Blumhouse, Morgan Creek, Universal and Peacock this week had an early and not cost insignificant shut down for the holiday on The Exorcist, the David Gordon Green-directed continuation of The Exorcist. Sources cited an unspecified health issue involving Leslie Odom Jr., who stars alongside Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role as Chris MacNeil from the original 1973 movie.

They hope to have him back along with the rest of the cast in January,.

This is big project on which Universal and Peacock closed a $400M deal for global rights to the Exorcist franchise. Green and Blumhouse rre coming off the hit Halloween movie trilogy.

Odom Jr has made a fast rise to stardom, starting with Hamilton and most recently as part of the cast of The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and before that for The Many Saints of Newark and One Night in Miami.

No one was commenting, but we’ve confirmed the film shut down early for the holidays.