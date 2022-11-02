Leslie Moonves, Paramount Will Pay $9.75 Million to CBS Shareholders As a Result of Sexual Misconduct Claims

Leslie Moonves and Paramount will have to pay $9.75 million to CBS shareholders as a result of sexual misconduct claims in a deal made with the NY Attorney General. This is in addition to a $14.75 million settlement as the result of a class action suit that has been awaiting approval by a New York judge.

The paperwork about the case shared on the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission website delineates activities and timelines.

“On August 27, 2018 and on October 1, 2018, Gene Samit and John Lantz, respectively, filed putative class action lawsuits in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, individually and on behalf of others similarly situated, for claims that are similar to those alleged in the amended complaint described below,” it reads. “On November 6, 2018, the Court entered an order consolidating the two actions. On November 30, 2018, the Court appointed Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California as the lead plaintiff of the consolidated action. On February 11, 2019, the lead plaintiff filed a consolidated amended putative class action complaint against CBS, certain current and former senior executives and members of the CBS Board of Directors. The consolidated action is stated to be on behalf of purchasers of CBS Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock between September 26, 2016 and December 4, 2018. This action seeks to recover damages arising during this time period allegedly caused by the defendants’ purported violations of the federal securities laws, including by allegedly making materially false and misleading statements or failing to disclose material information, and seeks costs and expenses as well as remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. On April 12, 2019, the defendants filed motions to dismiss this action, which the Court granted in part and denied in part on January 15, 2020. With the exception of one statement made by Mr. Moonves at an industry event in November 2017, in which he allegedly was acting as the agent of CBS, all claims as to all other allegedly false and misleading statements were dismissed. We reached an agreement with the plaintiffs to settle the lawsuit for $14.75 million, which will be paid by the Company’s insurers. The settlement, which includes no admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Company, was granted preliminary approval by the Court on May 13, 2022 and is subject to final approval.”

