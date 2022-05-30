Leslie Mann & Tim Robbins Exit Amazon’s ‘The Power’ Drama Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins have left Amazon Studios’ global thriller drama series The Power. Both roles will be recast.

Adapted by Naomi Alderman based on her feminist sci-fi book, the 10-episode series, from Sister and director Reed Morano, was one of many that were impacted by the pandemic. Mann was cast as lead Margot Cleary – Lopez in October 2019. In February 2020, when the series was gearing up for production, Rainn Wilson was cast as male lead Daniel Dandon.

Filming was delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic, and Wilson became unavailable. He ultimately left the project, and Robbins was cast as Dandon in January 2021 when the role switched from a series regular to a recurring guest star. (It will remain that way as the part is being recast.) A year and a half later, the series is yet to go into production, with both Mann and Robbins now departing.

The world of The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. The Power follows a cast of remarkable characters from London to Alabama, Nigeria to Seattle, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Margot Cleary – Lopez is the Mayor of Seattle and the loving wife and doting mother to three kids. At least that’s what her official campaign website would tell you.

Daniel Dandon is the self-righteous and self-important Republican governor of Washington state and constant thorn in the side of Margot Cleary-Lopez, the Democratic mayor of Seattle.

The Power is produced by Sister and executive produced by Alderman, who led an all-female writers’ room that worked on the first season, Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, Morano, and Claire Wilson and co-executive produced by Sarah Quintrell. Tim Bricknell is producing.