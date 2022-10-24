Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Call Me Kat’ actor, dies in car crash at age 67

Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo: Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

Leslie Jordan, the comedic actor from Will & Grace, Murphy Brown and Call Me Kat, has died at age 67.

His spokesperson confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, saying, “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

According to multiple outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, Jordan was driving his BMW Hollywood on Monday at 9:30 a.m. when his car crashed into a building. It is suspected he suffered from a medical emergency. He was declared dead at the scene.

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Tenn., Jordan began his Hollywood career in the 1980s. He called Murphy Brown in 1989 his break. He went on to appear in TV’s Hearts Afire a few years later and became even more well known as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace, which he played during its original run and when it was brought back in the late 2010s. He won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for the role in 2006. Jordan also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story franchise, Call Me Kat alongside Mayim Bialik and The Cool Kids.

While he racked up many credits as a comedic actor, he experienced a different kind of fame during the pandemic — as an internet star. During the early days of lockdown, he posted videos a few times a day, waxing about being bored at home telling stories about Hollywood or showing himself exercising. He amassed a big follow, currently with 5.8 million Instagram followers.

“During the pandemic, I posted twice a day for 80 days,” Jordan told Yahoo Entertainment in 2021. “And my friend called from Tennessee and said, ‘You’ve gone viral!’ And I said, ‘No, honey, I’m fine. I’m in Tennessee with my mother. I don’t have the virus.'”

Story continues

The internet fame led to a book deal, 2021’s How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived, as well as his Call Me Kat role.

Jordan’s last Instagram post was just Sunday, what he dubbed “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin'” along with musician and songwriter Danny Myrick. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon,” he wrote, signing off with, “Love. Light. Leslie.”

More to come…