Leslie Jordan Shares Glimpse Inside His Home in MTV Cribs Filmed Before His Death at Age 67

Leslie Jordan is welcoming fans into his home one last time.

On Thursday’s episode of MTV Cribs, which was first announced last month, the late actor gave an inside look at his Los Angeles condo before his death at age 67 on Oct. 24.

During the tour, Jordan shared some special knick-knacks like a Buddha’s hand tree which he charmingly referred to as “Buddha’s fingers,” joking: “It’s scary looking.”

Jordan died in a car crash in Hollywood during what appeared to be a medical emergency, and he has since received tributes on Celebrity IOU, The Masked Singer, and an upcoming episode of Call Me Kat that will air on Dec. 1.

During his MTV Cribs appearance, he revealed that the late rapper Tupac Shakur previously lived in the building. “Sometimes I feel like a rebel and a thug and I know that that’s Tupac talking to me,” he said.

Later in the tour, he took cameras inside his bedroom, which was filled with candles, dim lighting and monogrammed pillows.

He joked that “there was no magic” inside his bedroom but shared a special memory he kept, an image taken at one of his first jobs.

“A lot of people don’t know this but when I was 19 years old, I decided I wanted to be a jockey,” he recounted as he shared an image of his younger self next to a horse on a racetrack.

The apartment would be the last one he ever rented. After filming, Jordan moved after buying his first-ever home.

Just weeks before his death, the star purchased a new condo. According to The Dirt, he purchased a two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse in West Hollywood for $1.75 million.

The late actor shared that the Los Angeles condo was his first-ever home purchase as he sang the “Movin’ on Up” theme song from The Jeffersons. “It’s never too late to be happy, y’all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………. property,” he wrote in the caption.

MTV’s Cribs airs at 9 p.m. eastern.