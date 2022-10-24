Leslie Jordan Remembered by ‘Will & Grace’ Co-Stars Sean Hayes – The Hamden Journal

Tributes are pouring in for beloved actor Leslie Jordan. Jordan, remembered for his portrayal of Beverley Leslie, on sitcom Will & Grace, among numerous other credits, died this morning in a single-car crash in Hollywood.
Leslie’s Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes wrote of Jordan on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”
Eric McCormack, who starred as Will Truman on Will & Grace tweeted “Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”
Jordan played the Beverley Leslie character during Will & Grace‘s original run and when it was brought back in the late 2010s. He won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for the role in 2006.
You can read tributes from Hayes, McCormack and others below: