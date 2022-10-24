Leslie Jordan remembered by friends, co-stars after death

Leslie Jordan promotes his show Call Me Kat. (Photo: FOX via Getty Images)

Despite all the divisiveness in the world right now, actor Leslie Jordan, who tragically died Monday morning in a car crash in Hollywood, seemed to be universally beloved.

Whether it was his funny appearances on shows such as Will & Grace — for which he won an Emmy — as well as American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, or the charming social media posts that he shared during the pandemic, which made him an unlikely internet star in his 60s, Jordan had a lot of fans. His friends in the entertainment were quick to share their love for him after the news broke.

The tributes came from former co-stars, such as Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, who said he was “crushed” to learn about the death of “the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known.” And cast member Sean Hayes. “My heart is broken,” Hayes wrote. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend.”

Singer and reality TV star Lance Bass also had a particular sweet message for the gay icon: “Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend.”

Ellen DeGeneres called his death “unbelievably tragic.” She added that Jordan was “such a light.”

And George Takei cited his “mirth.”

Here are some of the other celebrity tributes: