Leslie Grace Shares Song She Listened To While Filming ‘Batgirl’ That Has Now Taken “A Whole Other Meaning” – The Hamden Journal

Leslie Grace is sharing an unreleased song that she listened to while filming the now-canceled Batgirl movie. The singer and actor used the tune as a backdrop to the behind-the-scenes footage of the scrapped DC film she had previously shared on TikTok.

This time, Grace shared the Batgirl footage on Instagram recalling the song “Bad Girls Get Lonely Too” that she wrote in 2020 with Lauren LaRue “over zoom TWO YEARS BEFORE landing a superhero role that changes your life.”

Grace said she wrote the song “3 months into the pandemic” over Zoom and it has now become her “new theme song.”

“I recorded a rough vocal remotely and over time revisited the demo because we all felt there was something special about it,” she said. “Fast forward – while shooting [Batgirl], i listened to it often as it was a habit of mine to share unreleased music with some of the cast and crew as we traveled – especially on long night shoots during delirium hour.”

The In The Heights alum added that the more she listened to the track, “the more it started sounding like ‘Batgirls Get Lonely Too.’”

“It made me laugh,” she continued. “At the time, i figured i was either going way too method with my approach and everything was becoming weirdly meta for me or we really might’ve dimensión hopped while writing this song and projected the future LOL!”

Grace continued saying that “over the last couple weeks, the song obviously took a whole other meaning – as if it were written with all of the recent events in mind! so I had to share!”

The Batgirl star thanked everyone “for all the love” after her TikTok video went viral with all the footage of the making of the DC film.

See Leslie Grace’s video and statement below.